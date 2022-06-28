The first Saturday of every month this summer, Fareground is inviting Austin out for a night under the stars to watch family-friendly movies for free! Showtime is 8:30PM but Fareground says to pop on by anytime after 6:00 p.m. to reserve your spot on the green and enjoy dinner from any of their vendors before the movie begins.

All you have to do is bring your own blanket, and Fareground will provide an assortment of concession specials from $4 happy hour drinks to popcorn and cotton candy. Upcoming Screen on the Green showings include “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on July 2nd, “Jumanji” on August 6th, and “Luca” on September 3rd.

Fareground programming includes a “Mixology Masterclass” on June 30th and “Fareground Food and Wine” on the first Saturdays of each month, starting in July. Learn more about foods, drinks, events and happenings at FaregroundAustin.com.