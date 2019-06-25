Fareground’s Newest Offering: Ellis

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Austin’s downtown food hall has a new bar option: Ellis!

The team behind Fareground announces the grand opening of their latest project — Ellis. Ellis, an original cocktail lounge whose name is inspired by diverse and vibrant communities coming together, sits at the corner of Congress and 2nd Avenue. They offer a curated menu featuring craft beers, world-class wines, signature cocktails and food informed by world cuisine.

Ellis will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. with food service until 10 p.m. For more information, visit @EllisOfAustin and @FaregroundATX on Instagram, or check out Fareground’s website at www.faregroundaustin.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss