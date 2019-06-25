Fareground’s Newest Offering: Ellis

Austin’s downtown food hall has a new bar option: Ellis!

The team behind Fareground announces the grand opening of their latest project — Ellis. Ellis, an original cocktail lounge whose name is inspired by diverse and vibrant communities coming together, sits at the corner of Congress and 2nd Avenue. They offer a curated menu featuring craft beers, world-class wines, signature cocktails and food informed by world cuisine.

Ellis will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. with food service until 10 p.m. For more information, visit @EllisOfAustin and @FaregroundATX on Instagram, or check out Fareground’s website at www.faregroundaustin.com.