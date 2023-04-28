Fareground, Austin’s first food hall is welcoming new restaurant partners JewBoy Sliders and Freshii to the downtown destination for eateries and retailers. Located in the heart of downtown Austin at 111 Congress Avenue, Freshii is currently open for business and JewBoy Sliders will be opening on Monday, April 24.

JewBoy Sliders, founded by Mo Pittle who is also the owner of the beloved JewBoy Burgers and JewBoy Sub Shop, offers a fresh take on classic sliders with a Jewish twist. The menu features a mashup of the existing JewBoy concepts in slider form including a variety of mouth-watering options from classic beef burgers to the Reuben, French Dip and Falafel sliders, combining traditional Jewish flavors with contemporary culinary techniques. JewBoy Sliders at Fareground will also serve up cold sliders (smoked chicken salad, smoked turkey breast, club and tuna), mini latkes and fries (among other fried stuff), border style queso, a specialty caesar salad and more. Pittle’s culinary inspiration comes from both his reform Jewish upbringing near the Texas/Mexican border, mixed with Austin’s culture of creativity and inclusion.

Freshii is a healthy fast-casual restaurant offering salads, wraps, bowls, soups, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and more. Freshii is constantly innovating and evolving their menu in their pursuit of making healthy food convenient and affordable. Their menu is customizable and able to accommodate various dietary preferences. To celebrate their opening month, now through April 24, Freshii will be donating $1 from every order at their Fareground location to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Jewboy Sliders and Freshii join a diverse and exciting lineup of eateries with globally inspired cuisine including Austin Rôtisserie, Little Wu and Taco Pegaso. Fareground also features two cocktail bars —Ellis and DRINK — as well as Austin Snack Co, the first self-checkout micro-market offering a variety of curated food, snacks, beverages, health and beauty items, and more to customers on the go. The food hall offers indoor and outdoor seating, making it a perfect destination for a quick lunch, a leisurely dinner, or a weekend brunch.

Fareground is proud to serve as an incubator, fostering growth for chefs and experimental restaurant concepts. Fareground is an incubator deﬁned by people, passion and possibility – a space where restaurateurs come to grow and scale their businesses. A gathering space of food and culture. A place where neighbors, locals, artists and tourists alike come to ﬁnd a community they can call their own.

“We are thrilled to bring JewBoy Sliders to Fareground,” said owner and executive chef, Mo Pittle. “Fareground gives tastemakers like myself a brick & mortar to grow and share our creations with customers in the heart of downtown Austin, who may not otherwise have had the chance to meet us or taste what we have to offer.”

Since its reopening in July 2021, the downtown food hall has been under the management of Richard Sandoval Hospitality, an internationally recognized contemporary Latin restaurant group that successfully owns and operates over 60 restaurant concepts in 11 countries around the globe, including Ciclo at Four Seasons Austin.

Hours of operation are from 11am to 9pm daily with online orders available through 8:30pm. Individual hours may vary by eatery. Fareground offers order ahead and contactless order online options. Find out more at faregroundaustin.com and follow Fareground on social media at @faregroundaustin.

About Fareground: Fareground at One Eleven Congress is Austin’s first Food Hall managed by Richard Sandoval Hospitality. It is an incubator defined by people, passion and possibility – a space where restaurateurs come to grow and scale their businesses. A gathering space of food and culture. A place where neighbors, locals, artists and tourists alike come to find a community they can call their own. Fareground features six eateries, two bars with all-day coffee offerings as well as happy hours under Austin’s iconic oak trees, specialty retail from Austin artisans and vendors, events and catering for 10-500+ guests, and 25,000+ square feet of space. For more information visit www.faregroundaustin.com.

About Cousins: Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

About Richard Sandoval Hospitality: Richard Sandoval Hospitality is a leading restaurant group founded by Mexican-born chef, restaurateur, television personality and philanthropist Richard Sandoval. Known for offering guests an unparalleled culinary experience, this internationally recognized contemporary Latin restaurant group successfully owns and operates over 60 restaurant concepts around the globe. US restaurant locations span 10 states and the District of Columbia – as well as internationally in 10 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Greece, Mexico, Morocco, Qatar, Serbia, St Kitts, Turkey and the UAE. For a complete list of restaurants and more information, please visit www.richardsandoval.com.

About JewBoy Sliders: A mixture of US/Mexico Border Culture and a traditional Reform Jewish upbringing come together to make delicious food that honors both cultures. Jewboy Sliders brings you the best of the Jewboy offerings in slider form. From Reuben Sliders, French Dip Sliders, even Falafel Sliders to sides like mini latkes, border style queso, fries, and more!