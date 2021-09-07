Fareground Food Hall Reopens In Downtown Austin

DOWNTOWN DESTINATION FOOD HALL INTRODUCES NEW RESTAURANT PARTNERS, MANAGEMENT, RETAIL MARKETPLACE & BAR PROGRAM

Austin’s first food hall, Fareground, is officially back! Today, September 7, 2021, the food hall reopens to the public. After closing since the beginning of the pandemic on March 17, 2020, Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ), owner of Fareground at One Eleven Congress, is welcoming new restaurant partners, a retail marketplace featuring all local vendors, and a new bar program featuring craft cocktails, all-day coffee program and happy hours.

Fareground will feature six eateries and over 120 dish offerings with cuisine inspired by global fare including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.





Fareground NEW Eateries Include:

● Austin Rôtisserie led by husband and wife duo Eric and Sophie Nathal will feature Rotisserie Chicken (Whole, Half and Quarter Bird), Salads, Soups, Sides & Bowls (Salade de Chèvre, Roti Bowl, Salade Niçoise, Potage de Carottes and Petites Patates), Baguette Sandwiches (Poulet Roti Baguette, The Parisian, Le Veggie Baguette, The French Club Baguette, Tuna Niçoise Baguette and Norwegian Baguette) and individual and family style meals featuring rotisserie chicken, sides and salads.

● Little Wu led by Chef Ji Peng Chen and The Chameleon Group (Wu Chow, Swift’s Attic, Rosedale Kitchen & Bar) will feature Dumplings, Potstickers, Shumai, and a variety of Noodle and La Mian dishes including Sichuan Red Braised Beef, Spicy Pork Wontons with bok choy, Shrimp and crab cake, Braised Shitake mushroom and marinated tofu and Sesame Peanut Noodles, as well as side dishes like Garlic Green Beans, Chicken & Taro Eggrolls and more.

● The Market-led by James Beard Nominated Chef Richard Sandoval will feature salads (Cobb, Kale Caesar, and Rainbow Quinoa), pizzas (Margherita, Funghi, and Carne), and sandwiches (Avocado, Caprese, Grilled Chicken Panini, Ham, and Cheese Panini, Tuna Wrap and Turkey Wrap).

● Taco Pegaso led by James Beard Nominated Chef Richard Sandoval and Executive Chef Albert Gonzalez will feature small bites such as chips and guacamole, salsa and queso, as well as variety tacos and burritos including Carne Asada, Pescado, Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Picadillo, and Champis. Taco Pegaso will also be serving quesadillas, mexican ice pops, aguas frescas in hibiscus or horchata and more.

Fareground Original Fan Favorites Include:

● Henbit led by James Beard Nominated Chef Kevin Fink and Pastry Chef Tavel Bristol Joseph will feature the Henbit Burger, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Salmon Bowl, Kale, and Avocado Salad, Harissa Chicken Bowl, and sides including Crispy Sweet Potatoes with Chiltepin Aioli, House Chips with Chipotle and Fresno Hot Sauce and Coleslaw.

● TLV led by Chef Berty Richter will feature Manot dishes (plates with pita) including a classic hummus plate and falafel plate, Be-Pita dishes (pita sandwiches with a side of pickles) including sabich and schnitzel sandwiches, as well as Salatim dishes (assorted sides) such as babaganoush, fire-roasted eggplant, summer cucumber salad and more.

The bar program will feature cocktail menus at two bars, the Ellis bar and DRINK.

● DRINK led by Bar & Beverage Manager Mat Costello will feature beverages for all day from coffee and kombucha to cocktails and mocktails. The menu features a variety of wines and beers, as well as frozen cocktails (Frosé and Mango Punch), draft cocktails (Hibiscus Margarita, Red Sangria, Raspberry Lemonade, and Classic Old Fashioned), and craft cocktails (Watermelon Mezcal Margarita, The Grind and Yucateco).

● Ellis led by Bar & Beverage Manager Mat Costello will feature cocktails including the San Martin, Waterloo antique gin with carpano antica, yellow chartreuse, and orange; the Ellis Old Fashioned with Still Austin bourbon, aromatic and citrus bitters and sugar; and more. Ellis will be open from 3 pm to 12 am, Sunday-Thursday, and 3 pm to 1 am Friday and Saturday. Last call for drinks at Ellis will be 30 minutes before closing and the deck will close for wait service at 10 pm.

We are so pleased to be joining Cousins and Fareground alongside an incredibly talented group of local chefs and restaurateurs. We are excited to open Taco Pegaso and hope to showcase our deep passion for Latin cuisine through our reinterpretation of traditional dishes, culinary experience, and our cultural roots. One of the core missions of Fareground is to provide an incubator space to allow restaurant concepts to grow and flourish. We are looking forward to making Fareground a vibrant destination for exquisite cuisine, stellar drinks and one of a kind experiences.” Chef Richard Sandoval of Fareground

Fareground’s new addition of a specialty retail marketplace will showcase the work of Austin-based artisans and vendors. The retail space will feature a locally curated flower market with single stems and bouquets by House of Margot Blair, along with other local brands like Austin Jam, Tiny House Coffee Roasters, Texas Hill Country Olive Oil, Tea Sip, Mixy Craft Mixology, and Dude, Sweet Chocolate.





To round out the full experience with new food vendors and bars, Fareground is also introducing a new design and layout. After a trying year that has put a stigma on communal-style concepts, Fareground has traded their long picnic tables and benches for more intimate small tables – seating for 2 or 4, that was more friendly to social distancing, transforming the former food hall feel for a modern, upscale lounge and dining experience.

We want our guests to feel that Fareground is a dining and shopping destination in the heart of downtown where they can grab a bite to-go, enjoy an elevated experience, and find new local restaurants and vendors, not just a transient eatery. Our goal is to create a fun atmosphere that feels safe for our customers with guidance from local authorities and health officials. Fareground is changing with times and adapting with Austin as it evolves into a global hub.” Aneesh Sharma, Director of Operations at Fareground

Fareground is located at 111 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701. Their hours will be 7 days a week, 11 am to 9 pm. Fareground will feature order ahead and contactless order online options. Find out more at faregroundaustin.com and follow Fareground on social media at @faregroundaustin.