Fancy Happy Hour With $5 French-Inspired Snacks

Walton’s Fancy & Staple’s summertime Bon Apéro happy hour has officially debuted! What better reason to gather around the table with friends on the hot summer nights ahead. Enjoy Chef Phillip’s new Bon Apéro menu of $5 French-inspired snacks, Lauren’s absolutely refreshing cocktails for $6 and red, white & rose wines for $6, all before the dinner hour. Enjoy the Summer Bon Apéro menu every Thursday through Saturday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. For more information go to their website, www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com or give them a call (512) 542-3380.
Walton’s is located at 609 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78701.