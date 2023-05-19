The Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI) is excited to announce that the Family Style: Austin Asian Restaurant Passport is now on sale, just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May. Celebrating Austin’s amazing Asian restaurants, bars, and makers, the passport includes vouchers from a diverse selection of 30 local Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned restaurants, with deals valuing $300+.

The Family Style Passport gives back to the local AAPI community in more ways than one – proceeds from the passport will go to support AACHI, a local non-profit that helps marginalized Asian and Asian American Central Texans get the healthcare they need and deserve. When passport-holders redeem these deals by visiting and placing an order, they also show support for the restaurant’s owners and staff while enjoying a delicious meal.

Participating restaurants include Kome, Sazan Ramen, Yeni’s Fusion, Thai Fresh, The Peached Tortilla, Fil N’ Viet, Dosa Shack, Hotpot Alley, and many more (see full list below). Additionally, The Peached Tortilla, Sazan Ramen, and Oseyo will be featuring special AAPI Month cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s will be donating $1 to AACHI for every featured cocktail sold in May, up to $2,500.

Passports are on sale now at the early bird price of $40; beginning May 1, the passport will be priced at $45. Passports can be purchased at https://www.familystyleatx.com/ and will be delivered via mail. The Family Style Passport will be valid for use beginning on May 1st, 2023, to coincide with AAPI Heritage Month, and the Family Style Passport will be valid until April 30, 2024, giving purchasers a year to redeem every deal.

The first person to complete the passport by visiting and getting a stamp at every restaurant will win the Grand Prize of a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s restaurant, Qi. “When we think about public health and healthy lives for everyone, community comes to mind. One of the biggest ways that communities come together is through food and culture,” said Hailey Easley, AACHI’s Executive Director. “While the passport holder tastes what some of Austin’s Asian businesses have to offer, proceeds from the sales of the passport go toward keeping AACHI’s life-saving programs alive and growing so we can continue our work and help more clients receive equitable healthcare in all the ways that impact their well-being.”

Austin’s Asian population includes over 20 different ethnic groups, each with their own language, social and political values, religious beliefs, and immigration history. These differences, along with disparities in health literacy, English proficiency, transportation access, income, and more, have complicated this growing population’s access to healthcare. AACHI’s Community Health Navigation (CHN) Program provides support and navigation services for community members who are left out of the traditional healthcare system.