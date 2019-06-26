Family Friendly Fun: Celebrating Japanese Culture at the 2019 Oita Festival

Looking for away to explore the globe from the comforts of Central Texas? Studio 512 enjoyed the sights and sounds of Japanese drumming thanks to the Austin Taiko members that visited the studio.

Austin Taiko is one of the groups participating in the 2019 Oita Japan Festival happening July 13.

The festival will be held 12-4 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center (AARC), 8401 Cameron Rd., and include entertainment and activities for all ages.

Tickets are required for attendance at the festival and are now available for purchase: $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 5-12. Children 4 and younger will be admitted free.

Advance purchase is recommended because ticket availability at the door will be limited. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, go to AustinOita.