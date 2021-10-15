Family-Friendly Fitzhugh Brewing Celebrates One Year Anniversary On Saturday, October 16th

Dripping Springs’ family-friendly brewpub, Fitzhugh Brewing, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend. Opened amidst a global pandemic, Fitzhugh Brewing shifted its business, learned patience, and thrived.

Best known for being a wildly inclusive brewery enjoyable for beer aficionados, families, and people interested in enjoying a day in the Hill Country. The brewpub boasts a rotating menu of in-house brewed beers, Pok-E-Jo’s Smokehouse, inspired modern farmhouse interiors, indoor and outdoor communal seating, a covered patio, and a playscape.





Fitzhugh has a strong focus on historic styles and regional beer from around the world as well as more traditional offerings. Notable brews from their first year in business include; The Lithuanian Farmhouse Ale made with split peas and a Japanese Happoshu beer fermented with sake yeast; The Ethiopian Tella brewed with Ethiopian teff flour, sorghum flour, maize, millet, barley, and honey (currently available); and for the holidays, The Wee Scot or Wee Scottish Heavy originating from Scotland. Everyday beers include the light and crisp Brew Deck Blonde Ale and the Warped Window Hazy IPA.

With inclusivity at our core, our bar staff is highly educated on our menu. Guests are welcome to ask as many questions as they need to help find a beer that fits their mood. We have a good time getting to know our customers and helping them find a beer they will truly enjoy. I think that extra effort is why our more unique beers sell so well.” Nathan Rice, Head Brewer

Moving into year two, look for more beer styles that explore fermentation culture from around the world including beers from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa as well as the return of some tasting room favorites.

Additionally, Fitzhugh Brewery plans to expand its community outreach with a Membership Club that will be released at the beginning of 2022 and more events. A sample of new events at the brewery includes: multi-course beer paired dinners, brewhouse yoga, drinks with goats, girls’ day out with local pop-up shops, weekly music, a Halloween carnival, and more.

Patience has been the biggest lesson I’ve learned in our first year. On top of the natural growing pains that come with a new business and similar to other local businesses – we had to work through the pandemic, the snowstorm and a very wet Summer. But patience and finding the calm amidst the storm has been huge in helping our team overcome those unexpected events. When we opened in 2020, our mission was to be a brewery for all. In year two we hope to dive deeper into that plan with a growing events calendar and more charitable donations.” Kerbey Smith, Co-owner

Celebrate with Fitzhugh on Saturday, October 16th. Starting at 10 am, guests can; purchase a bottle of the limited supply Russian Imperial Stout (only 75 available), enjoy all-day live music, pop-up shops from local makers, a raffle, face painting, and more. Schedule of events at: https://fitzhughbrewing.com/Events.





About Fitzhugh Brewery

Fitzhugh Brewery is Dripping Springs’ family-friendly beer pub located at 15435 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs, TX. At the Brewery, enjoy Kolsch, Belgian table beers, Porters and Stouts as well as wine and cider from local Austin favorites like William Chris and Sway Rose. While you sip, nibble on PEJ Kitchen’s shareable snacks, and explore the modern farmhouse interiors and outdoor festivities for both families and individuals. For more information visit them at FitzhughBrewing.com.