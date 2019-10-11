Fall Wine Picks With APT 115

It’s wine time in Studio 512! With the changing of the season, Joe Pannenbacker of APT 115 shares some wine picks best fit for fall:

-Buchegger Riesling, from Austria. Dry Riesling, high acid.

-Ponce, Bobal, from Spain. Dry, natural wine.

-Il Rogito, rose from Italy. Dark rose, that drinks more like a chilled red.

APT 115 is an intimate wine focused, curated establishment. They also offer beer, cured meats, and cheeses.

If you want to enjoy the APT 115 experience, you can visit them at their wine bar located in the Seventh Street District. Be sure to also follow them on social media @ApartmentOneFifteen for updates on tasty new selections, and find them online at www.apartmentonefifteen.com.