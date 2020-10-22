Fall Wellness Tip With Dr. Yael Varnado

Are you yet to find your "adult" fragrance? Rosie's been cycling through body sprays for years, but doesn't have a grown-up perfume yet. Steph is in a different boat: she cycles perfume with the seasons!

If you're in the market for a new scent, Rosie got Sephora's Holiday Perfume Sampler set, which comes with 13 different fragrances for $68. That may seem steep, but here's the catch: the set also comes with a coupon for a redemption of a full-size bottle of any fragrance in the set! Rosie has found a new love with Armani My Way (a warm floral with notes of orange blossom, tuberose and vanilla) which retails for about $75, but if you end up loving Tom Ford Ombré Leather (with notes of leather, cardamom and patchouli), you're really saving: a 1.7oz bottle costs about $135! This is a cheap way to get some more expensive perfumes, and if you keep buying, you can use the extras as add-ons to gifts and travel scents.