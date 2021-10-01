Fall Trends With Ramy Brook

Fashion Brand Founder Ramy Brook joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about fall fashion trends.

Rosie: “We hate to say it but summer is nearing an end and that means fall fashion is here! Thanks for coming down!“

Ramy: “Thanks for having me! I love Austin!”

Rosie: “So the last time you joined us, you were showing all the best summer fashions to buy from your amazing line so it is only fair that you come back for Fall.“

Ramy: “Exactly! And Fall fashion can be so much fun. We have 4 really great looks that can carry you through the season and beyond.”

Rosie: “Well, let’s get started! What’s our first look?“

Sadie Top ($265) + Peyton Skirt ($375) — RamyBrook.com

Ramy: “So, matching looks are still all the rage and we are all about a little print, a little glam. Take our Sadie Top and Peyton Skirt — a cropped top with ruching is balanced with a voluminous skirt in a classic grid print. I particularly like this as an unexpected outfit for Fall weddings. Of course, each piece can be worn with various other styles but I love it together. For a more casual take, throw on a classic black leather jacket and you are good to go!”

Rosie: “Oh this is fab! Really love that it shows a little skin but is still super flattering. What else do you have for us?”

Lily Denim Dress ($345) — RamyBrook.com

Ramy: “It’s hard to talk about Fall without thinking about denim and while I love a great pair of jeans, take on a new twist and choose a fun, 70s inspired denim dress! Our Lily Dress is the perfect amount of stretch but also hugs you in all the right places and we added some seam details to bring in the waist and contour as well. You’ve got this full-zip which is super sexy but the stretch makes it a comfortable fit so win-win!”

Rosie: “That’s really all you can ask for — feeling great, feeling sexy and feeling comfortable!“

Ralphie Dress ($495) — RamyBrook.com

Ramy: “That’s the trifecta there! And speaking of comfort, no fall wardrobe is complete without a super easy, flowy dress. I know the pandemic really made us LOVE our sweats so an easy transition is one of our crepe de chine dresses. They move, they flow and are still incredibly flattering. And this fabrication is a must because it doesn’t wrinkle and you can pack and go and not worry about needing a steamer. I love these dresses so much because you can accessorize as much as you want — get a pair of great boots, a fun belt, some layered jewelry and you’re ready for anything.”

Rosie: “And that green is such a great fall color too! I’m getting super excited about the cooler temperatures. I think you have one more look for us?“

Cody Jacket ($725) + Samson Faux Leather Pant ($325) — RamyBrook.com

Ramy: “I do! We can’t talk about fall fashion without talking about a great jacket and faux leather! Just take a look at these amazing pants in a straight cut. They are so versatile and easy to wear that I swear, you’ll wear them weekly. We’ve matched with a cute knit crop and then a quintessential statement jacket. I absolutely love this style called the Cody — it’s not too heavy so you won’t burn up but it makes an ultimate statement. I’m all about jackets being a part of your full look — and this one melds so well that I would never take off. And in winter, I’d throw my heavier coat over top.”

Rosie: “Well, this has been so great seeing all the best fall fashions. Tell us, where can we shop

all these amazing looks?“

Ramy: “All of the pieces shown here today and much more can be shopped at RamyBrook.com

or if you are in New York City make sure to stop by our Madison Ave. store!”

This segment is paid for by Ramy Brook and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.