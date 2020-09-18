Fall Trends With M. Robinson Fine Jewelers

This morning Rosie spoke with Shelly Wiegand and Seema Patel from M. Robinson Fine Jewelers about fall trends, layering your pieces, and mixing metals to achieve a new look!

Rosie and Stephanie also both showed off some pieces of Jewelry provided by M. Robinson Fine Jewelers. Rosie wore a pair of Stud Earrings and an Aerial Cluster Pendant. The earrings are an everyday staple and bestselling classic that will pair with every outfit and mood.

Stephanie showed off an Aerial Regal Teardrop Pendant and a pair of Lorelei Floral Oval Inside-Out Hoop Earrings. The pendant is a great statement pieces with scalloped edges combined with a teardrop shape that creates a look that is bright and bold, yet classic and elegant. Her classic diamond hoops have an extra bit of detailing- the dainty diamonds have a refined look and the oval shape helps to flatter the face.

For more information on these trends and more visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

