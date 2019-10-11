Fall Native Plant Sale At The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Fall is here and it’s one of the best times of the year to plant in Central Texas! Cooler days and more rainfall can really help plants thrive in the next year.

Experts will be on-hand to help with the annual fall plant sale at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Check out more than 300 species of native plants to make your garden look perfectly Texan!

The native plant sale is Friday, October 18th for members, and open to the public on Saturday, October 19th. Fore more information, check out www.wildflower.org.

