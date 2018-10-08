Fall Native Plant Sale at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Video

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Fall Plant Sale will feature hundreds of species of Texas natives, including seeds, annual wildflowers, grasses, perennials, wetland plants, shrubs and trees. Not only are they beautiful, but native plants help conserve water, reduce mowing costs, provide habitat for birds, butterflies and other wildlife, protect the soil, and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Autumn is a great time to plant as the temperatures and rain begin to fall.

Members get first pick on Friday, October 12th from 9 AM to 5 PM! Join (on-site) or renew your membership at the Plant Sale and get three free plants (plus all the other perks of membership). The Fall Plant Sale will be open to the public with regular admission on Saturday, October 13th from 9 AM - 5 PM. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is located at 4801 La Crosse Avenue in Austin, Texas. For more information go to wildflower.org or call (512) 232-0100.

