Fall is here and we are falling in love with all the new arrivals in-store at Hearth & Soul! Gorgeous knits, autumn accessories & statement shoes are a few trends we can’t get enough of this season. Visit HearthandSoul.com to discover the perfect editions to your fall wardrobe!
Gorgeous Knits:
- Emerson Fry Cozy Cable Cardigan
- Nadaam Wool Cashmere Cable Skirt
- Nadaam Cropped Cable Cashmere Sweater
- Nadaam Cashmere Side Button Turtleneck
Autumn Accessories:
- Vince Cashmere Baseball Hat
- Freya Sierra Hat
- Inou Editions Etole 130 Chateau Scarf
- Novinska Belt Bag
Statement Shoes:
- Homers Siena Loafer
- Chie Mihara Crolina Bootie
- Emerson Fry Lou Boot
- Penelope Chilvers Gamine Velvet Heel
Eventing:
- Wednesday, October 11 | Thank you Tarrytown 40% Savings
- Celebrating and thanking you with 40% savings!
- Wednesday, October 11 10am-6pm | Shannon Smith Vintage Turquoise Jewelry Pop-Up
- Shop a curated collection of collectable, vintage turquoise jewelry!
- Thursday, October 12 6pm-8pm | Beyond Lean In Author Tour
- Join us with fabulous authors as they share their latest thinking on leadership, careers, ambition, and success. By women, for everyone!
- Thursday, October 19 5pm-7pm | Happy Hour with the Breast Cancer Resource Center
- Celebrating our October Non-Profit Partner with light bites, libations and the sale of this month’s feature candle!