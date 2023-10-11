Fall is here and we are falling in love with all the new arrivals in-store at Hearth & Soul! Gorgeous knits, autumn accessories & statement shoes are a few trends we can’t get enough of this season. Visit HearthandSoul.com to discover the perfect editions to your fall wardrobe!

Gorgeous Knits:

Emerson Fry Cozy Cable Cardigan

Nadaam Wool Cashmere Cable Skirt

Nadaam Cropped Cable Cashmere Sweater

Nadaam Cashmere Side Button Turtleneck

Autumn Accessories:

Vince Cashmere Baseball Hat

Freya Sierra Hat

Inou Editions ​​Etole 130 Chateau Scarf

Novinska Belt Bag

Statement Shoes:

Homers Siena Loafer

Chie Mihara Crolina Bootie

Emerson Fry Lou Boot

Penelope Chilvers Gamine Velvet Heel

Eventing:

Wednesday, October 11 | Thank you Tarrytown 40% Savings Celebrating and thanking you with 40% savings!



Wednesday, October 11 10am-6pm | Shannon Smith Vintage Turquoise Jewelry Pop-Up Shop a curated collection of collectable, vintage turquoise jewelry!



Thursday, October 12 6pm-8pm | Beyond Lean In Author Tour

Join us with fabulous authors as they share their latest thinking on leadership, careers, ambition, and success. By women, for everyone!

Thursday, October 19 5pm-7pm | Happy Hour with the Breast Cancer Resource Center Celebrating our October Non-Profit Partner with light bites, libations and the sale of this month’s feature candle!



Learn more at HearthandSoul.com.