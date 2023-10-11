Fall is here and we are falling in love with all the new arrivals in-store at Hearth & Soul! Gorgeous knits, autumn accessories & statement shoes are a few trends we can’t get enough of this season. Visit HearthandSoul.com to discover the perfect editions to your fall wardrobe! 

Gorgeous Knits:

  • Emerson Fry Cozy Cable Cardigan
  • Nadaam Wool Cashmere Cable Skirt
  • Nadaam Cropped Cable Cashmere Sweater
  • Nadaam Cashmere Side Button Turtleneck 

Autumn Accessories:

  • Vince Cashmere Baseball Hat
  • Freya Sierra Hat
  • Inou Editions ​​Etole 130 Chateau Scarf
  • Novinska Belt Bag 

Statement Shoes: 

  • Homers Siena Loafer
  • Chie Mihara Crolina Bootie
  • Emerson Fry Lou Boot
  • Penelope Chilvers Gamine Velvet Heel 

Eventing: 

  • Wednesday, October 11 | Thank you Tarrytown 40% Savings
    • Celebrating and thanking you with 40% savings! 
  • Wednesday, October 11 10am-6pm | Shannon Smith Vintage Turquoise Jewelry Pop-Up
    • Shop a curated collection of collectable, vintage turquoise jewelry! 
  • Thursday, October 12 6pm-8pm | Beyond Lean In Author Tour
  • Join us with fabulous authors as they share their latest thinking on leadership, careers, ambition, and success. By women, for everyone! 
  • Thursday, October 19 5pm-7pm | Happy Hour with the Breast Cancer Resource Center
    • Celebrating our October Non-Profit Partner with light bites, libations and the sale of this month’s feature candle!  

Learn more at HearthandSoul.com.