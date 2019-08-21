Autumn is just around the corner and red to deep berry shades are quintessential colors for fall. Billy demonstrated a new K-Beauty trend called a “smudged” lip and it gives off that “just kissed look.” Billy gave us a few tips to smudging and layering different lipsticks by blending with fingers. Glossy lips are also hitting the runways and streets this fall. Lip Service XO is known for their custom lip bar. Where Billy and his team creates a one of a kind custom lip color. For more information check out their website for more details on their services.
http://www.lipservicexo.com/
FALL LIP TRENDS WITH LIP SERVICE XO
