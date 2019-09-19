Fall Kids’ Craft With Jennifer Perkins

Jennifer Perkins came by with a fall craft for kids!
Supplies for yarn painting:
Wood slice
Craft glue
Yarn
Scissors
Image to trace
Step 1:
Trace pattern onto surface
Step 2:
One section at a time add glue
Step 3:
While the glue is still wet add yarn
Step 4:
Repeat until the entire image is painted in yarn
Step 5:
Allow to dry and hang
Jennifer Perkins loves all things crafts, kitsch and kids. You might find her in the aisles of a local thrift store, or behind the microphone in her closet hosting her podcast, Creative Queso. Learn more at www.jenniferperkins.com.