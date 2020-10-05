Fall Jacket Trends With Greer Image Consulting

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting visited with Studio 512 about what outer layers are trending for fall. Her picks:

  • Suede/leather shirt jackets
  • Quilted jackets
  • Weatherproof wear
  • Belted blazers
  • Boyfriend-fit denim jackets (a great choice for the Texas heat!)

Do you have one of these pieces, but you’re not sure how to style it with the rest of your wardrobe? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss