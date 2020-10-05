Fall Jacket Trends With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting visited with Studio 512 about what outer layers are trending for fall. Her picks:

Suede/leather shirt jackets

Quilted jackets

Weatherproof wear

Belted blazers

Boyfriend-fit denim jackets (a great choice for the Texas heat!)

Do you have one of these pieces, but you’re not sure how to style it with the rest of your wardrobe? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

