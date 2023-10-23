The holidays are slowly creeping up! If you’re hosting a spooky soirée this year – or you just want the peace of mind of a clean home – Zerorez can help! Owner Brad McKee spoke with Studio 512 about what makes Zerorez different than other cleaners.

What makes Zerorez different?

“No one cleans like Zerorez; our Zr technology is unmatchable. Zerorez is an expert in the science of cleaning. Our patented process uses Zr Water — the latest in cleaning technology. Zr Water replaces the need for harmful soaps or detergents that traditional cleaners use. This process breaks down dirt, grease, and odor-producing substances without soapy residue bonding to carpet fibers and attracting dust and dirt over time. Your carpets will dry faster and softer, and stay cleaner longer. Zerorez is the industry leader in removing 200% more soiling, germs, and contaminants than competitors!

“The average home can accumulate up to 40 pounds of dust in a year and no amount of vacuuming can thoroughly clean your carpet. We recommend cleaning it at least once a year, or even more if you have a lot of traffic or pets. Otherwise, our lungs become the filter. Clean carpet should be at the top of the list for indoor maintenance, as we approach this time of year when we’re spending more time indoors and opening up our homes to friends and family for the holidays.”

How can Zerorez help with indoor allergies and make our indoor air quality healthier?

“We all love Central Texas but it has been referred to as the ‘Allergy Capital of the World’ — one of the worst cities for allergy and asthma sufferers. Much of that allergen exposure happens indoors, where dust, bacteria, and air pollutants accumulate. When you’re considering in-home health, cleaning your air ducts should be at the top of the list.

“Zerorez has a revolutionary, intensive, duct-cleaning process which is breakthrough technology in the duct cleaning industry. Dirty air ducts are a haven for respiratory and allergy triggers like bacteria, viruses, dust mites, dust, and other contaminants. During warm days, we have our HVAC systems running nonstop.

“So many customers have told us that after getting their air ducts cleaned there is a significant difference with their allergies, with noticeably less congestion and the ability to breathe easier. A clean duct system will also help protect your HVAC system and have it run more efficiently.”

What customers are saying about Zerorez?

“Zerorez is the most referred and recommended carpet cleaner in Austin. We have over 3,400 online and local reviews with an average 4.9-star rating and a Platinum Award from the Carpet & Rug Institute — the industry’s leading science-based source on carpets.”

For a top-to-bottom clean, call Zerorez — they’ll tackle carpet, tile, rugs, upholstery, pet treatments and air ducts.

Take advantage of Zerorez’s pre-holiday special: get three rooms of carpet cleaning for $123, plus 100 square feet of tile for free! Call 512-290-9990 or go to ZerorezAustin.com for details. Spell it backwards or forwards, it’s spelled the same: Z-E-R-O-R-E-Z.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.