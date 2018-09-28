Fall & Holiday Events at Salado Glassworks Video

Salado glassworks is an experience that leaves you with great memories and beautiful pieces to enjoy for years to come. Salado Glassworks is a working glassblowing studio and gallery that specializes in custom hand blown glass. There’s always a seat by the fire for you to witness owner and artist Gail Allard shape art installations, sculptures, signature vessels or custom lighting options. The gallery also features custom hand blown glass drinkware, gifts and decor. Family friendly “Blow Your Own” events offer the chance experience and interact with the art of glassblowing firsthand. To learn more about Hand Blown Glass and to reserve your spot for one of the Blow Your Own upcoming events, call (254) 947-0339 or go to SaladoGlassworks.com.

Sponsored by Salado Glassworks. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.