Fall Hair & Makeup Refresh With Janet St. Paul Studio

Janet St. Paul, owner of Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair & Beauty joined Steph with tips on how to refresh your hair and makeup for fall.

Janet shared the different services offered at Janet St. Paul and provided tips on what’s on trend this season.

In addition to hair and skincare services you can also book makeup services at Janet St. Paul Studio.

For more information or to book an appointment go to JanetStPaul.com.

Sponsored by Janet St. Paul. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.