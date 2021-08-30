Fall Fashion Update With Style Expert Michelle Washington

TV Style Expert, Michelle Washington joined Steph and Rosie to help prepare them for what’s to come in fall fashion. Michelle says, “Summer isn’t over yet, but fashion has already started looking at what lies ahead. Rebounding from a year full of loungewear, it’s time to look at fall trends!” Check out Michelle’s Top 5 list for her style forecast below and watch the segment to see what’s new in fall fashion.

1.) PANTONE: Colors that inspire creativity!



2.) SWEATER VESTS: Sweater vests are truly having a super cool moment this fall!

3.) PRINTED SETS – Head to toe in prints and print combos

4.) SATURATED HUES: Pink Influence!



5.) CUTOUTS: Feel that crisp fall air on your skin with a few cutouts here and there!

For more information check out StylistMichelleWashington.com