Hearth & Soul is a local retail shop with everything from men and women’s clothing, gifts, accessories, furniture, jewelry, pet products, food, and is also a community gathering place.
Today, Studio 512 was joined by founder Susie Busch Transou to take us through some fall trends for men and women.
Look one on model Ana: Brown monochromatic
- The leather pants with the thin mock neck and open toe sandal shows the trend of dressing
monochromatic.
- The open toe shoes are a great addition to a “fall” outfit when the weather is not quite ready for a heavier shoe.
- You can adjust this outfit by adding a blazer or a coat for a cooler day
Look two on model Cyane: Layering & transitioning seasons (will be worn with boots)
- I love a leather skirt with a simple tee shirt, this t shirt with the puff sleeves elevates the look but the material keeps it simple and casual
- Could wear with or without the blazer.
- The oversized blazer is more flattering with a bottom piece that shows off the legs
- Easy transition to night by adding a patterned hose/tight with heels
Look three on model Fernando: Burnt Orange & layers
- More layers!
- This look can easily transition from day to night.
- The flannel is a light color and could be worn alone during the day
- Add a nice suede jacket for the evening
- This outfit can easily be transformed by changing from sneakers to loafers
- Good for evening game day look
Look four on founder Susie: gameday
- Simple look to take you from tailgate brunch to DKR stadium
- Switch the boots for sneakers to make it more casual
Events:
Fall fete: “We are hosting a big event with live music, light bites and cocktails on Sept 29.”
Hearth & Soul’s Charity of the month is St Jude’s- come purchase a candle, 100 percent of proceeds go towards the charity.
Also, every Sunday is mimosa Sunday and every Saturday, it’s a sip n shop tailgate. They will have games on their TV all day. Come tailgate with them! Free beverages served.
The store has other items for fall also like furniture, gifts, tabletop decor and accessories.
Follow @hearthsoulatx for more events.