Hearth & Soul is a local retail shop with everything from men and women’s clothing, gifts, accessories, furniture, jewelry, pet products, food, and is also a community gathering place.

Today, Studio 512 was joined by founder Susie Busch Transou to take us through some fall trends for men and women.

Look one on model Ana: Brown monochromatic

The leather pants with the thin mock neck and open toe sandal shows the trend of dressing

monochromatic.

monochromatic. The open toe shoes are a great addition to a “fall” outfit when the weather is not quite ready for a heavier shoe.

You can adjust this outfit by adding a blazer or a coat for a cooler day

Look two on model Cyane: Layering & transitioning seasons (will be worn with boots)

I love a leather skirt with a simple tee shirt, this t shirt with the puff sleeves elevates the look but the material keeps it simple and casual

Could wear with or without the blazer.

The oversized blazer is more flattering with a bottom piece that shows off the legs

Easy transition to night by adding a patterned hose/tight with heels

Look three on model Fernando: Burnt Orange & layers

More layers!

This look can easily transition from day to night.

The flannel is a light color and could be worn alone during the day

Add a nice suede jacket for the evening

This outfit can easily be transformed by changing from sneakers to loafers

Good for evening game day look

Look four on founder Susie: gameday

Simple look to take you from tailgate brunch to DKR stadium

Switch the boots for sneakers to make it more casual

Events:

Fall fete: “We are hosting a big event with live music, light bites and cocktails on Sept 29.”

Hearth & Soul’s Charity of the month is St Jude’s- come purchase a candle, 100 percent of proceeds go towards the charity.

Also, every Sunday is mimosa Sunday and every Saturday, it’s a sip n shop tailgate. They will have games on their TV all day. Come tailgate with them! Free beverages served.

The store has other items for fall also like furniture, gifts, tabletop decor and accessories.

Follow @hearthsoulatx for more events.