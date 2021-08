Though it may not feel like Fall, September is right around the corner…which means, so is Fall fashion! A mix of vibrant and classic colors graced the runways at NYFW and Cassandra of CassandraCollections joined Studio 512 to talk ready-to-wear Fall looks and, as always, how to accessorize them!

Check out Cassandra’s 2-day Pop Up at Estilo Boutique happening August 17th & 18th. For more information or to place and order go to CassandraCollections.com