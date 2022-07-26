Hard to believe, but it’s true: Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy spoke with Studio 512 about fall fashion for 2022 (right in the middle of the heat of summer)! Claire worked with a great boutique in Buda called The Mercantile At Mill + Grain for some of next season’s biggest trends. Here’s what she pulled:

A polka dot matching set

A navy Sea/Salt/Sun sweater with white denim

A printed jumpsuit with distressed denim jacket

A blue dress, punched up with some fun accessories

A great men’s Western wear shirt

The Mercantile At Mill + Grain has apparel, home and gift options, accessories, an apothecary, items for men, babies and pets. It’s a one-stop shop! Learn more about the store by shopping online.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.