Fall Family Fun With Do512

Editor & Marketing Manager Heidi Okla came into our studio to talk about the top 5 family fall events around Austin.

Texas Book Festival – Oct. 26 & 27, Texas State Capital & Congress Ave

Each year we look forward to attending the Texas Book Festival on the sprawling grounds of the Texas State Capitol. The 2019 Fest promises to be packed with excitement this year. One of the nation’s longest-running book festivals, it annually brings together more than 50,000 attendees who are there to enjoy live music, children’s activities, food trucks, book signings, book sales, and 100 exhibitors.

Viva La Vida Parade and Festival – Oct. 26, Congress Ave

Mexic-Arte Museum’s Viva La Vida Fest is Austin’s largest and longest-running Día de los Muertos festival, featuring a Grand Procession at 12 pm followed by hands-on art activities and artist demos, and a celebration with traditional foods, local artist and retail booths, a low-rider exhibition, live music and performances throughout the day. Free and open to the public!

Barton Hill Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch (daytrip to Bastrop)

This picturesque farmland is set among 100-year-old cottonwood trees, rolling grassy hills and views of the Colorado River. But beyond the pretty countryside allure, Barton Hill Farms has loads of activities for the whole family. It’s a perfect place to kick back and enjoy a full day of games, music, pumpkins, food, and Wizard of Oz-themed corn maze. Open weekends through November 3, 2019. Visit on Saturdays from 10am-7pm or Sundays from 10 am-6 pm You can also plan a bonus visit on your Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 14 from 10 am- 6 pm

Fortlandia – Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center – open through Jan.

The Fortlandia exhibit is located in the Wildflower Center’s Mollie Steves Zachry Texas Arboretum, and is open daily from October 5, 2019 through January 26, 2020. You’ll find this new exhibition features 10 forts custom designed and built by local architects, designers and artists. These creative, whimsical spaces were constructed to spark an appreciation for art and nature and the wonderful ways in which they intersect.

Creek Show – Waller Creek, Nov. 7-17

Creek Show is something you’ll absolutely want to take the kids to see in downtown Austin. A program of the Waterloo Greenway, Creek Show is a collection of amazing, illuminated art installations that is free and open to the public. located between 9th and 11th streets and utilizes the renovated Symphony Square with concerts in the historic amphitheater, a family activity zone.

http://family.do512.com/creekshow2019

