Fall Creek Vineyards Invites You To Their Decadent ‘Love The Wine You’re With’ Event

Fall Creek Vineyards is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat by hosting a delicious event for Valentine’s Day, the Love the Wine You’re With Chocolate Pairing. It’s happening at Fall Creek’s Driftwood location on Friday, February 11, 2022. Susan Auler, co-founder of Fall Creek Vineyards, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the event and taste through wines paired with chocolates from Dripping Springs Chocolate Co.

This fun event will feature a sophisticated pairing of Fall Creek Vineyards wine and chocolate from Dripping Springs Chocolate Co., whose mission is to provide you with the best chocolate possible while helping improve the lives of the farmers and communities that grow the cacao. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for Wine Club Members. Fall Creek will feature five delicious pairings at the event:

Grenache Rose Vintner’s Selection Texas 2021 paired with 75% dark chocolate Chez Rosé 2019 paired with dark chocolate with cocoa nibs Tempranillo Terroir Reflection 2019 paired with dark chocolate with dried cherries GSM Terroir Reflection 2018 paired with sea salt and almond chocolate ExTerra Syrah 2017paired with Dark coffee

Fall Creek Vineyards invites everyone to bring their sweetheart or their Galentine to have a fun wine and chocolate tasting at their Love the Wine You’re With event on Friday, February 11 at 6:30pm. For more information or to purchase a ticket go to FcV.com.