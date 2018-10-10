Fall Beauty Deals with RetailMeNot Video

Fall is in full swing! The temperatures are changing a bit and that means that you may need an update to your beauty regimen. Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, joined us in the studio to share with us must-haves from skin care to cosmetics and hair care, that won’t break the bank. You can find the complete details at RetailMeNot's blog The Real Deal.

In this Fall transitional period it’s important to keep key products like SPF in your daily routine, but now is the time to incorporate deeper hydrating products for skin and hair, and warmer hues in cosmetics and nails.

Let’s get started with skincare. With long days in the sun soon behind us, it’s important to keep skin moisturized and defy signs of aging. Peter Thomas Roth, a skincare line known for breakthrough formulas that create visible results, has moisturizing and hydrating products like Hungarian Thermal Water and Water Drench Cloud Cream that nourish and restore skin for smoother and healthier looking skin. The Potent C Power Serum helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness uneven texture, loss of brightness and dehydration in just 7 days. You can find these products on PeterThomasRoth.com and you can get $15 cash back when you spend $90 or more.

OPI is known for creating long-wearing nail polish collections each season inspired by everything from film to travel. Their latest limited-edition collection this season, Peru, merges culture with color, with food to geological influences. It has 12 shades with names like Alpaca My Bags and Machu Peach-u in Nail Laquer, Infinite Shine and Gel formulas.The polishes are $10.50 and can be found at Ulta who is offering 20% off right now.

Tarte is one of my favorite cruelty-free cosmetic brands. It is their 18th birthday and they want to celebrate with their Tartlettes. This eye shadow palette is called Toasted and the name says it all. It has 12 new rich, warm, toasty shades- 7 are matte and 5 are lustrous shimmers. They are infused with Amazonian clay for smooth blending without chalkiness, mineral pigments and vanilla extract. For seven days, they will have 7 amazing surprises on their site, so be sure to check out Tarte.com every day this week and stock up on must-haves for fall like the Tartelette Toasted eyeshadow palette that is $39.

As we start a new season, reset and refresh by give yourself a spa day at home. Next we have Goop Body. Goop was started by Gwyneth Paltrow and it initially began as a weekly newsletter offering advice on subjects like health and wellness. Fast forward ten years later and Goop is a full-fledged lifestyle brand with products ranging from fashion to homeware to beauty and body care. They have products like the 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub, Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser, the Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub or one of my favorites the Ultimate Dry Brush, which is the ultimate pre-shower ritual that stimulates, invigorates and exfoliates your skin. It’s made from pure, natural sisal that lightly sweeps away dead skin cells to reveal glowing, smooth skin. Use on dry skin before you jump in the shower or bath and gently brush upward towards your heart. Use firm small strokes or work in a circular motion for 3-5 minutes. You can find this on goop.com for under $20.

Last but not least, L’Oreal Everpure Hair Sheet Masks instantly nourish and strengthen hair with a hydrating formula of aloe blossom or camellia flower that are both free of sulfates, parabens and dyes. After you shampoo and rinse hair, twist it into the cap with the flap facing forward and seal the sticker. You’ll gently massage the cap so your hair is coated with the mask. Leave on for five minutes, then rinse. Voila, healthier hair. You can find these masks at Target and right now they’re offering $5 off when you spend $50 or more.

