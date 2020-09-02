Fall Accessory Trends With CassandraCollections

Cassandra King Polidori of CassandraCollections joined Steph and Rosie to give a Fall Forecast when it comes to accessories. With many people still working from home and doing back to back Zoom calls we’ve found that the easiest way to pump up your style is through your accessories!

Check out the segment above for all the tips but here’s a brief outline of what you can expect for Fall 2020!

Who knew a Mask Chain would be the must have style accessory of 2020!?!? Cassandra featured her mask chain that can also be worn as a necklace.



Did you know the Pantone color of the year is blue? It’s so great for Fall and Cassandra shared tips on how to add a pop of blue with your earrings.



Turquoise is a Texas must! We loved the turquoise CassandraCollection earrings and are happy to know we will be seeing this color a lot this fall!



Hoops are super trendy – you can add some pearls to class them up!



Chains are everything this fall! Paperclip chains, box chains, layer one or several!

For more information or to place an order check out CassandraCollections.com