Fall 2021 Colors & Shapes With Style Done Easy

Rusty reds, warm oranges, mustard yellows…there is a tried-and-true color palette when it comes to fall looks, but are there any surprises in 2021? Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy visited with Studio 512 about what fresh hues and silhouettes to watch out for this autumn.

She shopped two local boutiques for fall inspiration: Lilla & Beth and Wildflowers ATX. Lilla & Beth is located in the Mueller development, and showcases great fashion pieces as well as gifts, bath and body products, items for baby, jewelry, kids’ clothing and more. Wildflowers ATX is a cozy boutique that features a range of women’s apparel, jewelry, home goods & gifts.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.