WHAT:

Fairmont Austin is the number one destination for all things Easter this year! The brunch buffet is set to be a luxurious spread of chilled seafood selections, oak-smoked prime rib and more.

Two egg hunts will take place for kids and the Easter Bunny is set to make a special appearance. Tiny Tails petting zoo will also be onsite, offering an adorable animal experience for furry friend lovers young and old.

Brunch bookings can be made on OpenTable. For more information about how to celebrate Easter with Fairmont Austin, visit https://fairmont-austin.com/easter/ and keep up to date with the hotel’s latest happenings on Facebook and Instagram.

WHEN:

Easter Brunch | Sunday, April 9, 10:00 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Rooftop Easter Egg Hunts (for brunch attendees only) | Sunday, April 9, 11:30 a.m. or 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Fairmont Austin | 101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

Palm Park and Palm Court (7th floor)

####

