Facts About Dermal Fillers With Kalologie Medspa Austin

Getting dermal fillers are meant to subtly enhance your features not overpower your face. At Kalologie Medspa Austin, they explain how one milliliter is really not a lot.

Kalologie Medspa Austin Owner Carol Evanicky and Heather Mast, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about filler injections.

Who does the filler injections at Kalologie Medspa?

“At Kalologie Medspa Austin, we have two extremely talented and experienced aesthetic nurse practitioners, Stephanie Borjas and Heather Mast, who do all of our cosmetics injections. They do an amazing job and our patients love them. Both are dedicated to expanding their knowledge and skillset to provide safe and natural results.”

When most people think of filler, they get the idea that they will be looking like a cartoon character. Does filler always look fake?

“No, that is an example of an injector not telling a patient ‘no’ and a patient unwilling to hear a ‘no.’ When done properly filler restores what the aging process has gotten rid of. At 25 we start to experience volume loss as our bodies no longer are producing new collagen and elastin. As we age the body break’s them down and you begin to see the skin sag and we get jowls. Sometimes we are just born with small cheeks, thin lips, a little chin, or a weak jawline. Filler can help correct this.”

I hear filler described in terms of “a syringe.” What is a syringe and how much do folks need?

“A syringe is one milliliter of whatever filler is used. As you can see by this example one milliliter is not a lot, that is why when we talk about overdone lips or crazy cheeks those individuals have had about four or more syringes put in. One syringe of lip filler will not give you overdone duck lips. It will simply give you plumper/fuller lips.”

For more information, visit Kalologie-Austin.com.

This segment is paid for by Kalologie Medspa Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.