It will be an unforgettable night of celebrating gospel with performances by The Clark Sisters, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard and Melvin Crispell III. After a global search to discover gospel music’s most talented rising stars, Kirk Franklin will reveal who America voted as the winner of season 10 of Sunday Best. The finale is Sunday, August 23 at 8PM (ET/PT.)

The finalists are 19-year-old Jada Spight of Buffalo, New York, and 45-year-old Stephanie Summers of Colorado Springs, Colorado.