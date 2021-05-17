ExtravaTANza: Latest At-Home Self-Tanners & New Application Methods

May has hit, and that means summer is here in Central Texas! Rosie is a big proponent of staying out of the sun (if you have to go out, always go with 30+ SPF broad spectrum sunscreen), but she still likes a bronzed look. Here are some of her favorite at-home tanning products at the moment:

Self-Tanners

Best For Face: Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Drops. Rosie uses a cleansing balm to take off all of her makeup every night, and that means tanner comes off faster! For a subtle, beautiful flush of color, she mixes the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops into her face lotion to go to sleep every other night. There’s no streaking, there’s no smell, there’s no stickiness: these drops are a home run! If you’re into tanning waters, try the Self-Tanning Water by the same company: the drops aren’t enough for a full-body tan. Buy a misting sprayer to apply the water all over your body (like this one from Amazon), and TikTok reviewers say the effect will be flawless!

Best For Quick Results: Bondi Sands Aero Self Tanning Foam. This is the newest addition to Rosie’s tanning arsenal, as she hates going to sleep sticky. The Aero Foam suggests at least one hour of application before you rinse off, but you can leave it on up to 4 hours for deepest results. The foam has a nice coconut smell, and the biggest benefit Rosie’s seen is that the application is really even — no streaks here! There’s no shade range in this specific product, but Rosie would call it a “medium” bronze. Note to skip: Bondi Sands Back Applicator. Rosie thought this applicator would get those hard-to-reach spots in the middle of her back, but this applicator is actually pretty tricky to use. She suggests to save money and skip this product!

Best All-Around (Rosie’s Favorite): Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam. Another year, and still her top choice! The scent is a lovely mango/guava combination, which truly does not smell like self-tanner. The immediate bronzing effect lets you see your application areas well, the end color is beautiful, and lasts up to a week. Rosie buys the “medium” shade, and the glow is believably dark. If you’re looking for a rich summer hue, “dark” and “ultra dark” are also options in Coco & Eve’s shade range.

Application

Here’s a new trick for applying self-tanner to your face: Rosie now contours with a little extra Coco & Eve for a really lifted look! Take a fluffy makeup brush and apply a little foam to the undersides of your cheek bones, blending up. Then apply along your hairline and under your chin. Finally, apply to your temples, coming into your brow bone, and then along your nose. If you feel like a lion, you’ve done it right. Foam bronzers will wash off in the morning for a subtle contour that will make you feel summer-ready!