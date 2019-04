Exquisite Spring Fevers For Inspired, Private Events Spring Fever - The Cocktail! prev next

Allergies can make the warmer weather uncomfortable, but we're here to give you a good type of spring fever! Here to show us how to make this cocktail is Jennifer Sherburn of The Elegant Kid. Learn more about the experienced group of bartenders that comprise The Elegant Kid at theElegantKid.com, or by following them on social media.