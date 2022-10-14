*Express yourself when it comes to ACL but make sure to be comfortable. The temps get really hot during the day so make sure to wear something that is light weight and breathable. A hat is the perfect accessory!

*Wear your favorite band tee with cute skirt or shorts, this is all about the music

*A lightweight breathable cotton dress is always a great call. This keeps you cool and looking cute.

*Wear color or a fun print. Kimonos are great and can be worn over a dress or shorts. They’re perfect to dance in and can be removed if it gets too hot.

Tips For Guys

*Make sure to wear shorts not jeans or pants. Pair them with your favorite lightweight tee, even a band tee, or short sleeve button down.

*Make sure to wear comfortable shoes but remember sneakers can be fashionable too

