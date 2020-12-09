Express Her Uniqueness with Jewelry from our Holiday Gift Guide

Jewelry is always a gift you can’t go wrong with for the holidays. And it’s even better when it’s local, as well as sustainably and ethically made in the US by women for women.
Here to give us some holiday gift giving guidance for the lady in your life is Laura Elizabeth of
Laura Elizabeth Jewelry.
GIFTING IDEAS from her dedicated Gifting page
Emily Cuff – This sustainable cuff was named after my cousin. This sustainable cuff is a cast of a cholla cactus
Dawn Necklace – Laura Elizabeth’s personal favorite. It’s delicate yet gives a statement
MORE IDEAS
Jaqueline Earrings – These earrings have sterling silver earring hooks. So, they are great with sensitive ears!
Erin Ring – Personalize your gift with her birthstone. The Erin ring is easily adjustable, so you don’t need to worry about ring size! Easy gift
Beth Necklace – When in doubt go classic and timeless
Courtney Cuff – This sustainably made cuff was named after my Canadian friend, Courtenay. This sustainable bracelet/cuff is a cast of a dusty miller leaf. It is cast in 100% recycled brass and is silver or gold plated
DISCOUNT
Order anything in December and get a coupon for 40% off to use in January or February.
To check out Laura’s entire collection and knock off a few gifts from your list go to lauraelizabethjewelry.com.
Sponsored by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.