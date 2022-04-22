As a locally-owned company since 2006, Expo Home Improvement knows the heart of every Texan home is a family. They understand better than the national chains which replacement windows, doors, and shower solutions are right for Texas and our unique climate.

“At Expo Home Improvement, our heart is boldly part of our brand and we are proud to wear it on our chest every day as a symbol of our commitment to you. The heart symbolizes our team’s pledge to remain true to our core values of integrity, excellence, and service — with every home project entrusted to us. Therefore, you have our pledge to serve with love, as Expo Home Improvement is truly a company that loves you back,” Amanda McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the need to get a bathroom update, especially when it comes to safety concerns. She also mentioned a special offer for Studio 512 viewers — the first 25 callers will get $500 off any project in addition to current monthly offers.

Tell us, what products and services do you specialize in at Expo Home Improvement?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in window replacement, door replacement, bath renovations, and shower renovations! We have served over 19,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

We are going to be talking about bathroom remodeling projects today. Amanda, we know people like to update their bathrooms to freshen up the look, but what other reasons do your customers get bathroom updates?

“We do transform bathrooms into beautiful new spaces for customers, but for some people — updating their bathroom is a true need! Maybe you have an older family member moving in and you’re concerned about the accessibility of your bathtub space, or sometimes we have customers that have just had a major surgery like knee or hip replacement that can’t get their leg over a tall tub. We also have customers who are needing a place to sit in their shower for ease of use or needing a lower threshold to step into that shower. Or maybe you’re getting older and want to be able to live independently without the worry of slipping in the tub or shower. Here at Expo Home Improvement, our design consultants work with you to build the shower that meets all your needs!”

So, if someone is needing a tub-to-shower conversion, how quickly can that project be done?

“We have lots of color and style options to choose from here at Expo Home Improvement, but if a customer picks one of our many in-stock options, we are able to get that install date scheduled quicker and the best part is for most projects, it only takes one day to install! We want to make your renovation easy and efficient so you don’t have to be without a bathroom for long, and so you can rest knowing you will soon have a safer bathing or shower experience.”

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy! All you have to do is scan the QR code [on the video] or go to our website and fill out your information; you can schedule your own appointment or call 512-595-7517 and one of our scheduling agents will be able to set up an appointment for you to meet with one of our seasoned design consultants!”

