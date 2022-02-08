Explore Women’s Wellness Healthcare Solutions At Urology Austin

Urology Austin is now offering Women’s Wellness healthcare solutions for women experiencing vaginal symptoms due to menopause and other tissue changes.

Dr. Grady Bruce, a urologist with Urology Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What is Vaginal Rejuvenation?

“Vaginal rejuvenation is an in-office treatment option for women experiencing bothersome and uncomfortable vaginal changes.”

What types of conditions are treated with vaginal rejuvenation, and who are good candidates?

“These changes may be due to childbirth (postpartum), peri- and post-menopause, and various medical conditions. Vaginal rejuvenation can treat conditions such as laxity (looseness of the vagina), stress urinary incontinence, itching, burning, lack of lubrication, vaginal atrophy, and dyspareunia (pain during sexual intercourse). Traditionally, women have relied on hormone therapy to address many of these conditions. Vaginal rejuvenation is a proven alternative that has been successfully used to treat women for many years.

At Urology Austin, you use two different machines. What are the differences between the two?

“At Urology Austin, we provide this service using one of two devices: the TempSure Vitalia and the MonaLisa Touch. Each device works by stimulating blood flow and inducing new collagen and elastin formation in vaginal tissues. Increasing collagen and elastin helps promote hydration and the tightening of vaginal muscles. While the Vitalia and MonaLisa systems are similar, each offers a tailored solution to women based on their individual needs. Anesthesia is not required for either procedure.”

TempSure Vitalia

“Vitalia is an FDA-approved, non-surgical option that uses radiofrequency waves to treat women with mild vaginal conditions and symptoms. It is not recommended for women who experience severe issues. This treatment option is ideal for women experiencing perimenopause symptoms regardless of their age. During treatment, these waves produce heat that stimulates collagen and elastin production. The device uses both a wand and a grounding pad that delivers waves from outside of the body. While in operation, this process does not damage, burn, or break down the skin. Therefore, there is no downtime following treatment. After the procedure, it is recommended that women abstain from sexual intercourse for at least 24 hours. Because it takes time to induce collagen and elastin production, this option should be repeated every three weeks for a minimum of three treatments or as recommended by your Urologist. Women utilizing the Vitalia system may still need to supplement their treatments with hormone therapy.”

MonaLisa Touch

“MonaLisa Touch is an FDA-approved system that uses a CO2 laser to treat vaginal conditions. During treatment, the laser ablates the skin sending gentle heat directly into the tissue. This promotes collagen and elastin production while the body heals itself. The Mona Lisa Touch is recommended for women who have more advanced and/or severe vaginal symptoms related to:

Lubrication issues

Vaginal atrophy

Dyspareunia

Urinary incontinence

Extreme dryness in post-menopausal women

Women experiencing surgically induced menopause

Hysterectomy

Post radiation and treatments for ovarian and breast cancer

Women may experience some discomfort and have minimal downtime following each session. Because the skin is ablated (broken) during the procedure, an ointment such as Aquaphor should be applied to the area treated to avoid infection. Also, women should abstain from intercourse for five to seven days. This procedure should be repeated every six weeks for a minimum of three treatments or as recommended by your Urologist. Maintenance treatments are also recommended on an annual basis. Women who are currently on hormones may be able to discontinue therapy by utilizing the MonaLisa Touch.”

To learn more about Women’s Wellness at Urology Austin, go to UrologyAustin.com or call 512-410-3828.

