Explore The Yucatán Peninsula With ATX Cocina

Chef Allie McMillan from ATX Cocina stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about her newest rotating dish, the Cangrejo.

The Cangrejo is a sweet, cold crab dish offered on ATX Cocina’s crudo menu. This dish is made up of sweet red crab, sesame-habanero macha, chayote, jicama and plantain.

The Cangrejo is one of many new menu items at ATX Cocina that were recently inspired by Chef Allie and Executive Chef Kevin Taylor’s ongoing trips to Mexico.

ATX Cocina experiments with the boundaries of Mexican cuisine. They have taken traditional Mexican dishes and elevated them with modern approaches and techniques.

Corn, the basis of the Mexican cuisine for thousands of years, is also the foundation of their kitchen. They nixtamlize and process their masa in-house, sourcing it from heirloom varieties of corn grown by small family farms in Mexico.

ATX Cocina is a 100% gluten-free restaurant.

Find ATX Cocina at 110 San Antonio Street, Suite 170, call (512) 263-2322, or go to atxcocina.com for more information.