Experiencing Sleep Divorce? The Dental Experts At Sleep Better Austin Can Help!

If you’ve been banished to another room by your partner because you snore, you aren’t alone. Couples opting for a ‘sleep divorce’ are on the rise. Dental sleep expert, Dr. Brandon Hedgecock with Sleep Better Austin, explains how couples can get back in the same bed AND both get a good night’s sleep.

What is a sleep divorce and why are they on the rise?

Sleep divorce is the term coined for partners who may be loving and amicable throughout the day but have a hard time sharing a bed at night. Sleep “divorcees” are opting for another spot in the house to slumber or even looking to buy a second bed in order to garner some quality shuteye.

What causes snoring? How is it related to sleep apnea?

Snoring can be due to a number of reasons including your mouth anatomy, chronic nasal conditions, sleep position, and sleep deprivation. Snoring is a symptom of sleep apnea.

What are some tips for getting a better night’s sleep to avoid a sleep divorce?

Invest in a larger mattress or consider using completely separate blankets but on the same bed

Look into a white noise machine or earplugs safe for sleeping to drown out snoring

Work on better bedtime routines together so that both are winding down at the same time

Turn off electronics an hour before bed and remove from room

Make sure bedroom is dark and comfortable temperature

Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bedtime

Stay active

