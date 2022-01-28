Experiencing Excessive Sweating? CTVS Board-Certified Thoracic Surgeons Can Help!

Extreme sweating or perspiration can be a serious and embarrassing problem for some people — even in the winter months.

Rachel Medbery, M.D., a board-certified thoracic surgeon, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about abnormal, excessive sweating — a condition known as hyperhidrosis, and how at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons (CTVS) can help.

CTVS board-certified thoracic surgeons specialize in the surgical treatment of hyperhidrosis.

What causes excessive sweating?

“The body’s sympathetic nervous system controls sweating. When this automatic, involuntary system does not function properly, the body may produce more perspiration than necessary to cool itself.”

What are the social and professional implications of the condition?

“Excessive sweating is primarily a cosmetic problem, but it can cause professional and social embarrassment, especially for those who work with their hands and experience overly sweaty palms.”

What treatment options are available and when should someone call a doctor about excessive sweating?

“Since nonsurgical treatments of hyperhidrosis have only limited success, surgery is the only true cure for this condition. The surgical treatment for hyperhidrosis is a procedure called ‘Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy,’ [also called video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery]. The procedure has about a 98% success rate in curing cases of overly sweaty palms, although the same procedure will treat hyperhidrosis in all areas of the body.”

