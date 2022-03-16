Patty Arredondo, the owner of Virtropolis VR, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about her business and the virtual reality adventures it offers — VR adventures where you are playing together as a team to complete quests.

How long have you been running this business?

“We got the keys to the building on January 2, 2020, and were excited to start our build-out. Everything was on schedule until March 2020 hit. We were stopped dead in our tracks due to COVID. Needless to say, it was an interesting time convincing ourselves that we had not made a mistake in opening up this business we truly believed in. Virtropolis VR is naturally set up for the times as we are socially distanced yet up close and personal in the game. We finally opened our doors to the public on June 15, 2020.”

Why Virtual Reality?

“Well, I used to run Escapology here in Round Rock when escape rooms first opened up and after a while, it felt like we were being limited by square footage and not being able to build rooms on a regular basis. We loved the concept but found ourselves wanting to go beyond the walls to other worlds. We started looking into VR gaming and found that this was the next evolution to escape game-style adventures. You can literally experience going into an ancient pyramid and feel like you are Indiana Jones or Lara Tomb Raider — not just watching someone else play, you are part of the game and you feel like you are physically climbing across the ravines but you never even leave the ground. We found ourselves amazed by how real it felt and the fact that you have to work together otherwise we don’t escape.”

How is Virtropolis VR different from other virtual reality?

“We are definitely not an arcade-style FPS like sandbox VR or the rides you may find at a mall kiosk, nor any home VR like Oculus. Our Escape Adventures allow you to experience challenges as a group playing together. Some of the adventures would be far too dangerous to experience in the real world, while on other quests you and your team get to take a ride on the Argonauts boat and face Medusa or attempt to survive on a deserted island until help arrives. You can also take whimsical adventures to a mystical jungle in the sky or visit Santa at the North Pole and even take on the Queen of Hearts in Alice. The adventure library we have just continues to grow. We currently have 19 titles with several more being added this Spring and Fall of 2022.”

