Erin Hinzmann, the co-chair of Paint the Town, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Paint the Town Festival 2023, which is happening on April 27-29.

Paint the Town is free to attend and offers free art activities such as a pop-up art gallery, a self-guided tour of public outdoor sculptures in Downtown Marble Falls, Family Art Day, and more.

How can we experience the art of Marble Falls?

“You can attend Paint the Town this weekend! Plein Air artists from across the nation will be working in various mediums to capture the outdoor sights and scenes of historic Marble Falls and the panoramic Texas Hill Country that surrounds it. Hundreds of visitors gather each year to be a part of the event. But you don’t have to be a professional artist to join in on the fun!”

Tell us about the Quick-Draw Competition and the Sunrise & Nocturne painting.

“This Saturday, there will be an expansive exhibit/sales gallery, live demonstrations, a Quick-Draw Competition, Sunrise & Nocturne painting, and a nationally recognized judge presenting the award winners of the Plein Air painting competition — all at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls.”

This is a free, family-friendly event! Tell us more about that.

“The event is free to attend! Getting into a new hobby like art can be quite pricey with supplies, so we are offering free art activities like watercolor, acrylic, finger painting, and bubble painting to try on Saturday. The pop-up art gallery is also free to enter. It features works created throughout the week by Paint the Town competitors. If you love art featuring the Texas Hill Country, these works are for sale.”

“Marble Falls high school art students are also selling canvases. A portion of these sales will be used to buy art supplies to donate to the district.”

What other activities can visitors do in Marble Falls After attending your event?

“Within two blocks of the event, there are four other art galleries to explore in Downtown Marble Falls. Visitors can also lead themselves on a self-guided tour of the public outdoor sculptures throughout downtown. Pick up a map at the Marble Falls Visitor Center to get started. Of course, Downtown Marble Falls has independently owned shops, eateries, and breweries for visitors to also explore. The event grounds will also be in Lakeside Park, which sits on Lake Marble Falls. Visitors can rent paddle boards and swim after attending our event!”

Experience the art of Marble Falls and learn more at HLCArts.com.

This segment is paid for by Highland Lakes Creative Arts and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.