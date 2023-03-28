For First Thursdays on South Congress, keep strolling towards downtown. The Gold Room at Superstition will be open from 6-9pm for drinks, vinyl music by DJ Danbone and a food truck from Skinny’s Off Track Bar and local shopping vendors. At 9pm the main room will open with music from Boogietraxx.

On Saturday, April 8, LP Giobbi a local on-the-rise-DJ, will continue her residency with a night in the main room.

On Sunday, April 16th, America’s favorite DJ, Diplo, comes to Superstition. Bottle service tables and tickets are almost sold out, so get them while you can!

Superstition has launched a zero-proof, alcohol free menu.

The delicious mocktails ($12) include a Melon Virgin Margarita (melon cordial, watermelon, lime, Seedlip Grove 42), a Blood Orange Spritz (blood orange juice, lemon, orange, tonic or club soda, Lyres NA London Dry), a Bramble Punch (muddles blackberry and raspberry, jalapeno, blood orange juice, pineapple juice, lemon and club soda) a Garden Gimlet Mocktail (cucumber, melon cordial, lemon and Seedlip Garden) and the Dillberry Faux Mule (dillberry-infused cranberry juice, fresh ginger, lime, Deelip Grove 42 and club soda). These are also available for table service.