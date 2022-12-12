One of the hottest trends for tech gifts this holiday season is AR or augmented reality — devices like the new Nreal Air.

Albert Lawrence, a tech expert and digital influencer, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to review this hot new AR gift.

Lawrence discussed why AR is one of the trending tech gifts, some of the new features consumers should look for, what you can do with AR, how devices have improved, and more.

For more information, visit Nreal.Ai.

This segment is paid for by Nreal Augmented Reality and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.