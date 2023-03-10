Lost Draw Johnson City tasting room opened officially on December 8, 2022.

The tasting room represents Phase I of the new, ground-up 9,260-square-foot expansion project for Lost Draw, with the full project expected to be complete in late 2023.

The new tasting room is open seven days a week, and reservations for tastings can be made at lostdraw.com.

Lost Draw at Johnson City offers elevated tasting experiences and wine available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle to enjoy on-property or at home.

All experiences at the Johnson City tasting room evolve to represent seasonal wine releases and will be served alongside a thoughtfully curated Antonelli’s cheese plate.

Designed by the esteemed Michael Hsu Office of Architecture out of Austin, Lost Draw at Johnson City’s full project footprint will encompass a world-class members-only tasting room, a beautiful tasting room for the general public, exclusive spaces for private tasting experiences, an outdoor bar and patio, and a state-of-the-art production facility.

Once the full tasting rooms and winery are completed, the Phase I tasting room will convert to a space for private experiences.

Lost Draw has deep roots in the High Plains of West Texas and has quickly established itself as one of the most prominent and respected wine brands and destinations in the Texas Hill Country.

The founders set out to grow and share the best wines that can be made using Texas-grown grapes and provide an experiential and educational wine tasting in a beautiful and unpretentious setting.

As of December 2022, Lost Draw now offers wine tasting experiences in Johnson City. “We have been busy preparing this site since purchasing the land, starting with planting seven acres of vineyard in 2020. The new location will open in phases, with Phase I now open. This small, intimate tasting room allows us to begin hosting Lost Draw wine experiences as we continue towards the construction of our larger tasting room. Starting in 2023, we will break ground on the 9,260 square-foot winery and tasting room designed by renowned local architect firm, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. The finished project will include a public tasting room, a club member tasting room, a covered porch, a retail store, offices, and an outdoor bar. The Fredericksburg (Lost Draw Park City) location will continue to operate as a destination for Lost Draw fans and members. The addition of our Johnson City tasting room will allow us to offer unique wine experiences at both locations.”