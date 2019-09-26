Experience Community Art At The Mosaic Workshop

Come experience community art at its finest! Local artists J Muzacz, Carmen Rangel and Genevieve Levicki facilitates the creation of a community designed and fabricated public mural of Roosevelt “Grey Ghost” Williams, the first of a series of murals celebrating the culture and diversity of East Austin to be revealed.

You’ll see:

-Exhibit of participants work (some artworks for sale)

-Hands-on mosaic project

-Blues music

-Food and drinks from local businesses (Papalote, Southside Flying Pizza and more)

Suggested donation: $10/adult, $5/student; kids 12 and under are free!

The free mosaic workshop is open to the public on Saturdays from 8 a.m-4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Funded by a Community Initiative grant from the City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division, the Mosaic Workshop is an opportunity for otherwise under-served artists in the community to participate and create mosaic art on a large scale. The workshop, which consists of short lessons on mosaic art, mural design jam sessions, and the fabrication of multiple public murals, has been in progress since July 20, 2019. Previous lessons have included mosaic art in different cultures, including mosaic arts from Mexican and Chinese cultures, art theory, and the creation of public art. Participants have the opportunity to create their own one of a kind piece and also assist in the creation of large scale public murals.