Exercise Your Right To Vote With Independence Brewing Company

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

September 24th is National Voter Registration Day! Nick Hiller of Independence Brewing Company stopped by Studio 512 for us to try some of their new fall flavors — and to encourage everyone to register to vote.

The releases come ahead of Independence’s 15-year anniversary, which the brewery will be celebrating with an all day art and music festival at the brewery on October 19th.

Check out all the brewery-exclusive beers that Independence Brewing Company has to offer at their taproom on Todd Lane. Learn more at www.independencebrewing.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss