Exercise Your Right To Vote With Independence Brewing Company

September 24th is National Voter Registration Day! Nick Hiller of Independence Brewing Company stopped by Studio 512 for us to try some of their new fall flavors — and to encourage everyone to register to vote.

The releases come ahead of Independence’s 15-year anniversary, which the brewery will be celebrating with an all day art and music festival at the brewery on October 19th.

Check out all the brewery-exclusive beers that Independence Brewing Company has to offer at their taproom on Todd Lane. Learn more at www.independencebrewing.com.