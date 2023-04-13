Brooke Dukes worked her way up the corporate ladder (under 3 Fortune 500 companies) until she was 40, and then thought…”Is this it?” Brooke turned around and started coaching other executives to find purpose while still making a paycheck 18 years ago, and in the past year, she’s focused her efforts directly on women.

Brooke says that women specifically spend a lot of effort trying to make it seem like they have their act together, which can make it hard to ask for help – and hard to create a network of support. She hopes to change that, with workshops and lessons on perfectionism, fear of failure, imposter syndrome, asking for the money you deserve and more.

Brooke currently offers one-on-one coaching, group coaching and online programs. She is also releasing a book in August!

Connect with Brooke via LinkedIn to get started today.